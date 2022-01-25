MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $21.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

MA stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.06. The company had a trading volume of 87,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.26. The stock has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

