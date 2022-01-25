Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 435.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $2,749,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 219.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.
