Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 435.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $2,749,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 219.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

