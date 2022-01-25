Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

