Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $43.66 and last traded at $43.48. Approximately 22,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,832,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 56.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

