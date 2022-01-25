Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $349.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average is $355.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.