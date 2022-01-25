Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 224,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416,261. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.