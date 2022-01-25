Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. Manitex International shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 54,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 million, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

