Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.94. Manitex International shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 54,660 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 million, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
