Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) vs. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Financial Comparison

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 167.78 $4.31 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 323.59%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -26.55% -15.44% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ESS Tech beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.