Mango Markets Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

