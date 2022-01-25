Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 218.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 218.25 ($2.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 253 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.71) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140.90 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.27).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.