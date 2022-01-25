Maker Hits 1-Day Volume of $263.05 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $1,805.87 or 0.04925706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $263.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006392 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,727 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

