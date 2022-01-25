MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.25

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after buying an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

