Main Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded down $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.82. The stock had a trading volume of 517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,159. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

