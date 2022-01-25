Main Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Main Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 4,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.