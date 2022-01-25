Main Management LLC Buys 499 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 5.0% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $46,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $12.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,728. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

