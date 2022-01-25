Main Management LLC Buys 26,110 Shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)

Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS:TMAT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 38,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

