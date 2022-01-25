Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,387,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 475,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,526 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

