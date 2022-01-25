Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.06. 34,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $151.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

