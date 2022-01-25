Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 523,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.92. 65,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,566. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

