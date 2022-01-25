Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $682,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $511.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.18 and a 200 day moving average of $638.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

