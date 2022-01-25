Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

