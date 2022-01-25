Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.