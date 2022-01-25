Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

