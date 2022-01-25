Magnetar Financial LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,085 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,785,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,917,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

LFST stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

