Magnetar Financial LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.