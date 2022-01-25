Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 104,325 MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,325 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

