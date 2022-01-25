Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $241,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NYSE AIRC opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of -112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

