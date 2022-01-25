Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 17,551 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

