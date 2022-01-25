Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

