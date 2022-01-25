MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $0.60 to $0.64 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.600-$0.640 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,815,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

