LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,684. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

