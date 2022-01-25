LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Trimmed by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average is $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.88 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

