Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 51.11 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 32.25 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.21.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,699.46).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.