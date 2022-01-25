Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $56.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.36 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.07 million, with estimates ranging from $266.13 million to $274.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 624,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.