Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $92.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

