Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to report sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.27 million to $357.99 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Life Time Group stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

