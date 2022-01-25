Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

