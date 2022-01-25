Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 525.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.