Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 525.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Lennar stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
