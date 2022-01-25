LendingClub (LC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingClub stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LendingClub by 175.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

