Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $29.94

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.94, but opened at $28.50. Lemonade shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 7,728 shares traded.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,037 shares of company stock worth $1,827,698. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after buying an additional 371,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 290,931 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

