Lake Street Capital Raises Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target to $5.00

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.47.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.