Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will work in its favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide sees a rise in prices for full-year 2021. However, higher raw material and production costs may hurt its margins. Supply-chain disruptions may also affect its performance. Kronos Worldwide has also underperformed the industry over a year. “

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE KRO opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.