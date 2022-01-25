KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF alerts:

KBA traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,182. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.