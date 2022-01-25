Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ING Group

ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.
NYSE PHG opened at $32.13 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
