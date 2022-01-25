Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.75 ($116.76).

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €4.60 ($5.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €81.48 ($92.59). The company had a trading volume of 342,300 shares. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.22.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

