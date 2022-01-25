Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.35.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.48.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

