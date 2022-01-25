Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20.

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.