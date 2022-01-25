Kings Point Capital Management Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.