Kings Point Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

