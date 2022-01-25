Kings Point Capital Management Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 76.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 989,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,635,000 after buying an additional 428,708 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

